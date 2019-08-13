Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSS. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Total System Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 29,724 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen cut shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Total System Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of Total System Services stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $127.92. 23,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Total System Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $138.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

