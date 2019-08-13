Total (NYSE:TOT) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Total from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Total from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.50 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.71.

TOT opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Total has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts expect that Total will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Total during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Total during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Total by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

