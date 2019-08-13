Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.54. 177,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,053. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.5511 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

