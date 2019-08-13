Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,862,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 2,357,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $199,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,829.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 2,058.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 18.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Toro by 24.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.80. Toro has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toro will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

