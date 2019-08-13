TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.15

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.