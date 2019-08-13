Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,163 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,068 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 410 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

NYSE:LVS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. 270,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

