Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 307,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $125,975,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $101,166,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $31,186,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $30,510,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $28,874,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NASDAQ CTVA traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.93. 133,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,919,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

