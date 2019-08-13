Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $15.07 Million in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 270,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,070,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Bunge at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bunge by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,215,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,324 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Bunge by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,870,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,211,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Bunge by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,766,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bunge by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 41,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,410. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.55.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. Bunge’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,676,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,483,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,820.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 212,588 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,275. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.