Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Targa Resources worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

