Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,070 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,324,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,734,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $664,045,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $280,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 999,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $242,706,000 after purchasing an additional 104,207 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 979,324 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.03. 17,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.68. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -404.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $7,886,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,350,224.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 926,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,212,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,092 shares of company stock worth $39,067,840 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Wedbush reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $296.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.03.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

