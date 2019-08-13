TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 137.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 18,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,888,000 after purchasing an additional 81,522 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 876,631 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,278,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen set a $63.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

