TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,428.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 92.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. MKM Partners increased their price objective on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen set a $63.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 239,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,598. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

