Timber Hill LLC Sells 35,500 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Timber Hill LLC lessened its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. Prospect Capital comprises 0.2% of Timber Hill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Timber Hill LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 63,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $399,389.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,364,480 shares in the company, valued at $241,312,579.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Barry purchased 137,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $873,899.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,218,728 shares in the company, valued at $248,646,735.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 610,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,141. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 34,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,074. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSEC. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “f” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

