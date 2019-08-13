Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Tilray from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Tilray from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 55,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,355. Tilray has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 159.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.71%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tilray by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 20.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 76.9% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 175.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

