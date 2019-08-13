Tidex Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $22,745.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00272739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.01401584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00097210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

