Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at CIBC

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$2.05 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.10 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

TWM opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.95, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

