Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 4.5% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $106,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,459,327,000 after buying an additional 1,074,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,868 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,089,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,574,000 after purchasing an additional 71,898 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,186,000 after purchasing an additional 555,802 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.16. 78,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

