Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.40.

TTEK stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $100,872.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,243.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $58,679.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,375 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,003. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $22,608,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 320,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,387,000 after purchasing an additional 259,378 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 816,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,103,000 after purchasing an additional 182,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 184,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 152,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

