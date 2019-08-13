Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ternium from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ternium from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Ternium stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85. Ternium has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 24.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,085,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,303,000 after buying an additional 1,791,535 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ternium by 27.0% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,368,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,115,000 after buying an additional 503,555 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Ternium by 47.1% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,253,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,346,000 after buying an additional 721,263 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 48.6% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 617,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after buying an additional 201,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ternium by 2.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 345,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

