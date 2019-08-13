Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
TX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ternium from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ternium from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.
Ternium stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85. Ternium has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Ternium Company Profile
Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.
