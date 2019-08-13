Telford Homes (LON:TEF) Shares Down 0.3%

Telford Homes plc (LON:TEF) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 347.50 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.55), 102,790 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 152,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.56).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “restricted” rating on shares of Telford Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Telford Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Telford Homes from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Telford Homes alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $265.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 343.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Telford Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

In related news, insider David Campbell acquired 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £930.15 ($1,215.41).

About Telford Homes (LON:TEF)

Telford Homes Plc engages in the housebuilding and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham Cross, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Telford Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telford Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.