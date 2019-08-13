TEAM (TokenStars) Hits Market Cap of $242,603.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $242,603.00 and approximately $15,304.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022233 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

