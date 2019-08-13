TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) is Robecosam AG’s 10th Largest Position

Robecosam AG reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up 2.2% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.16% of TE Connectivity worth $52,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,677,000 after acquiring an additional 202,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,667,000 after acquiring an additional 188,148 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 48.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,118,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

