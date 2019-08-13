Tdam USA Inc. Sells 47,229 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 47,229 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 1,457.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 601,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 562,913 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 418.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 11.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 281,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 29,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 695.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 104,552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 91,410 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APC remained flat at $$72.77 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,791,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

