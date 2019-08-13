Tdam USA Inc. Raises Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.91 on Tuesday, hitting $283.55. 174,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.69. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $202.77 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

