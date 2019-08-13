Tdam USA Inc. Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,508,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,684,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.
Shares of MLM stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,213. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $252.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 158,885 shares in the company, valued at $38,713,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,869 shares of company stock worth $3,622,433. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.37.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
