Tdam USA Inc. Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,508,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,684,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,213. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $252.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 158,885 shares in the company, valued at $38,713,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,869 shares of company stock worth $3,622,433. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.37.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.