Tdam USA Inc. Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.96. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $706,482.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,877 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

