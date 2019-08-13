Tdam USA Inc. Has $13.31 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.43.

LMT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.90. The company has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $379.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

