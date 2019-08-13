Tdam USA Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 572,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 445,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.46. 163,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.22. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $217.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $324,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,717,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,324 shares of company stock valued at $19,639,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

