Tdam USA Inc. Buys Shares of 36,193 Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Tdam USA Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,000. Tdam USA Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,042,000 after buying an additional 317,001 shares during the period. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth $44,308,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 361.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 262,907 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18,244.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,368,000 after purchasing an additional 240,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth $20,486,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $613,909.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $131,642.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.85. 15,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,556. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.18.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

