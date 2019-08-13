TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 271,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Oracle worth $188,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Oracle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at $49,246,488.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.95. 567,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,511,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

