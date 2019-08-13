TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,975 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,975 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Dollar General worth $159,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,192,000 after acquiring an additional 703,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,512,000 after acquiring an additional 334,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,757,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,320,000 after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,389,000 after acquiring an additional 414,388 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $135.17. The stock had a trading volume of 72,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,242. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $145.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

