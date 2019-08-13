TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,375 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Texas Instruments worth $278,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,481,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 52,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 114.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.74.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.12. 468,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,526. The stock has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

