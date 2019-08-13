TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,327,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,157 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for about 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $509,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 247,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric Hansen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $462,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $4,766,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.19. The company had a trading volume of 107,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.28 and a 1-year high of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

