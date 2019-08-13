TD Asset Management Inc. Has $900.51 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,307,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,599 shares during the period. TELUS makes up 1.3% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.05% of TELUS worth $900,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of TU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. 38,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,546. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

