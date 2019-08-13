Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TARO. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.54. 682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,266. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $110.30.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co. TX acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

