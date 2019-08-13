Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,666 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,035 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Tableau Software worth $45,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DATA. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 10.2% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tableau Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 60,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tableau Software news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $649,666.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,024,127.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilarie A. Koplow sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $27,822.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,810.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,144,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DATA remained flat at $$169.53 on Tuesday. Tableau Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

DATA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.89 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Tableau Software from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.38.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

