T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $109.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,118. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.98.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,233,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $472,946.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,649. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

