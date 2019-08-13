Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,199 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 370,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,476. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, May 19th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

