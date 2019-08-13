Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 534 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Humana by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $8.53 on Tuesday, hitting $304.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.24. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $331.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.26.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

