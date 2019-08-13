Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 32,595 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,595 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Quanex Building Products worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $7,441,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 69,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. 21,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,808. The company has a market cap of $585.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.53 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

