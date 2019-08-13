Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 100,335 Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 326,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 508.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Radiant Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

In other news, COO E Joseph Bento sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $63,856.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. 2,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,121. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

