Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVGI. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 62,850.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 59,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a market cap of $229.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.65. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $243.19 million during the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 31.88%.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

