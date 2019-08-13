Systematic Financial Management LP Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.16% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 4,700 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $85,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G. Thomas Hough acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $85,036.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,433. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $355.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

