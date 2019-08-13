Systematic Financial Management LP Has $476,000 Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,950 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.12% of Chico’s FAS worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

In other news, Director Kimberly Roy Tofalli bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,881.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 23,100 shares of company stock worth $82,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CHS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 74,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.27. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.61 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.90%.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

