Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.08% of PC Connection worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in PC Connection by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PC Connection by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the period. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNXN. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

PC Connection stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,178. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.84. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $970.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.