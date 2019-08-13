Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tailored Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tailored Brands by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Tailored Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tailored Brands by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Tailored Brands by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TLRD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Tailored Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $246.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.91.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 4,518.17% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tailored Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

