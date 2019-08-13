SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises about 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 29.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,749,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,459 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,060.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,861,000 after purchasing an additional 993,153 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 7,119.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 885,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after purchasing an additional 633,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $73.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,094. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.05.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

