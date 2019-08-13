Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of SNPS traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.27. The company had a trading volume of 35,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,895. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $138.72.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.41 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $310,402.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 156,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $18,287,115.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 189,894 shares in the company, valued at $22,246,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,180 shares of company stock worth $24,653,559. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

