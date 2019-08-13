Synergetics USA (NASDAQ:SURG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synergetics USA Inc (NASDAQ:SURG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Synergetics USA shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 11,266 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57.

About Synergetics USA (NASDAQ:SURG)

Synergetics USA, Inc, formerly Valley Forge Scientific Corp., is a supplier of precision surgical devices. The Company focuses on the surgical disciplines of ophthalmology and neurosurgery. It offers precision engineered disposable and reusable devices, surgical equipment and surgical procedural kits.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synergetics USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergetics USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.