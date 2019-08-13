Sycomore Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.2% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $31.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1,815.94. 1,848,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,917.30. The firm has a market cap of $894.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,828.48, for a total transaction of $3,223,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,093 shares of company stock valued at $23,535,023. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price objective (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

